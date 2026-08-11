Spend Hours Sitting Daily? These Surprising Changes May Be Happening to Your Body
Sitting for long hours every day can affect more than your posture. Discover how prolonged sitting may influence muscles, circulation and overall health, plus simple ways to break up sedentary time.
17
Image Credit : AI
What happens when you sit without moving?
From the office chair to the sofa at home, many of us spend most of our day sitting down. This has become a normal habit, but it's time to pay attention. Let's take a closer look at what this does to our body and what experts are warning us about.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Getty
Impact on Heart Health
Experts say activities like walking or climbing stairs keep our muscles active. But when you sit for long periods, your body's energy use drops significantly. This lack of activity can impact your heart health. Studies show it can even lead to heart-related diseases in the long run.
37
Image Credit : Getty
Weight Gain
When we are inactive, our body burns very few calories. If you eat more calories than you burn, the body stores this extra energy as fat. This can easily lead to weight gain. Gaining weight, in turn, increases the risk of cardiometabolic problems like high blood pressure and Type-2 diabetes.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Back Pain
Back, neck, and shoulder pain are very common for those who sit in a chair all day. People working on computers or laptops must maintain the right posture. Leaning your neck forward, keeping your shoulders tense, or sitting without proper back support can cause muscle tightness and discomfort. It's best to fix your posture and get up and move around often.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Breaks are a Must
Some people might notice their legs feeling heavy, tight, or uncomfortable after sitting in one place for too long. This is especially true during long journeys or desk work. Making it a habit to get up and walk in between is a great idea. Taking regular breaks is a must to reduce the health risks of prolonged sitting.
67
Image Credit : our own
Once an Hour...
Many people wonder if it's okay to sit at work if they exercise daily. While exercise is great, reducing your sitting time is also very important. If you have a desk job, try to get up and walk for a few minutes every hour. You can also stand while talking on the phone, walk to get water, or use the stairs instead of the lift.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Walking is a Must...
You should follow the same rule at home. Instead of crashing on the sofa for hours with your phone or TV, get up and walk around a bit. Try walking while talking to family members or on the phone. Getting involved in small household chores also increases your daily movement, reduces sitting time, and is great for your health.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos