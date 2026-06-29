Diabetic kidney disease tends to develop in the background. Patients don’t usually notice anything until the condition is fairly advanced, which is why regular follow-up becomes so important.

One of the more difficult situations in theclinic is when a patient with long-standing diabetes comes in feeling reasonably well, and routine tests show that the kidneys are already affected. What makes it harder to explain is that this damage builds up gradually, often without any clear symptoms early on.

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Diabetic kidney disease tends to develop in the background. Patients don’t usually notice anything until the condition is fairly advanced, which is why regular follow-up becomes so important.

1. High blood sugar starts affecting small blood vessels

Over time, when blood sugar remains high, it can affect the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys. These filters are quite sensitive, and with ongoing exposure, their ability to function properly gradually declines.

2. Early changes don’t cause any discomfort

In the initial stages, there’s no pain or visible sign. The kidneys may start allowing small amounts of protein to pass into the urine, but this can only be picked up on testing. Patients continue to feel normal.

3. Kidney function declines gradually

As the years go by, the kidneys' filtering ability begins to decline. This happens slowly, and many patients are unaware unless they are getting periodic blood tests done.

4. Blood pressure often rises alongside

It’s quite common to see blood pressure increase during this time. The two conditions tend to feed into each other—higher pressure further strains the kidneys, and reduced kidney function makes blood pressure harder to control.

5. Subtle symptoms appear later

When symptoms do show up, they’re usually easy to overlook—tiredness, mild swelling in the feet, or changes in appetite. These don’t immediately point someone toward kidney disease, which adds to the delay.

6. Advanced stages may need dialysis

By the time kidney function drops significantly, the body is no longer able to clear waste effectively. At that point, options like dialysis or transplant have to be considered.

The larger concern is that much of this can be slowed down

With steady blood sugar control, attention to blood pressure, and regular screening, the progression can be delayed quite a bit. Even small, consistent efforts make a difference over time.

In many ways, kidney damage in diabetes is not sudden—it’s quiet and gradual. And that’s exactly why it often goes unnoticed until much later.

- By Dr. Vrinda Agrawal, Consultant Endocrinology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad