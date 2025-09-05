Image Credit : Getty

So as Onam 2025 approaches, maybe it’s time to look at banana leaves with fresh eyes. They’re not just about nostalgia or ritual—they’re about health, sustainability, and taste. What’s fascinating is that science is only now catching up with what our grandparents already knew.

When you sit down for your Onam feast this year, take a moment to notice the leaf under your meal. It’s more than just a plate—it’s a reminder that sometimes the simplest traditions carry the deepest wisdom.