Oman to Japan: Top 10 Asian Countries With Highest Quality of Life Index; Read On
Quality of Life Index 2026: Which Asian country has the best quality of life for its people? What's the situation for people in India, China, and Pakistan... and who ranks better among them?
These countries' people are really living the life
Quality of Life Index 2026: A country's development is shown by its GDP and economic growth. But even in strong economies, public issues are high. Due to reasons like high population and bad governance, the quality of life is terrible even in developed countries. In some economically weaker nations, people have much better living standards and can live happily without any problems. Many factors are considered to say people are living a quality life. If people have complete safety, better income, clean surroundings, and good healthcare, their life is considered better. Recently, Numbeo announced the list of the top 10 Asian countries with such a quality of life. Let's find out which countries they are.
Oman
Oman leads Asia in quality of life. Its people have high purchasing power and affordable property. Pollution is low, but healthcare is a bit weak. It scored 207.6.
Japan
Japan balances tech with quality of life. Unlike other developed nations, it maintains low pollution. Great safety, healthcare, and fast growth give it a score of 185.6.
Qatar
Qatar boasts high income and safety due to strict laws, boosting purchasing power. However, high pollution affects public health, placing it third with a score of 182.7.
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The UAE offers a high quality of life with a score of 175.5. High income and good healthcare boost living standards, but property prices in cities like Dubai are very high.
Israel
Israel is fifth with a score of 167.7, offering a pleasant climate and good healthcare. However, the high cost of living and property prices are a major challenge for residents.
These countries hold ranks 6 to 10 in Quality of Life...
In the Quality of Life Index 2026, Saudi Arabia ranked sixth with a score of 165.3. Kuwait is seventh with 162, Cyprus is eighth with 159, Singapore ninth with 158.1, and Taiwan tenth with 155.
What is India's position in the Quality of Life Index..?
India ranked 18th with a score of 122.3, behind China at 14th (134.8). Pakistan is 23rd with 98.3. Sri Lanka has the lowest score in Asia, with just 61.
