Quality of Life Index 2026: A country's development is shown by its GDP and economic growth. But even in strong economies, public issues are high. Due to reasons like high population and bad governance, the quality of life is terrible even in developed countries. In some economically weaker nations, people have much better living standards and can live happily without any problems. Many factors are considered to say people are living a quality life. If people have complete safety, better income, clean surroundings, and good healthcare, their life is considered better. Recently, Numbeo announced the list of the top 10 Asian countries with such a quality of life. Let's find out which countries they are.