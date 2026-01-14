The World Population Review has released a list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world, with the United States, China, and Russia at the top. This ranking is based on various factors like economic power, military strength

Top 10 Powerful Countries: The World Population Review has released a list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world. As always, the United States is at the top of the list, followed by Russia and China in second and third place, respectively.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

You might be surprised to know that India, the world's fourth-largest economy, has been excluded from this list. In the World Population Review's 2026 list, India is ranked 12th, even though it is not only one of the world's strongest economies but also the fourth most powerful military force. India is the most populous country in the world.

What factors determine the ranking?

The World Population Review claimed that it based its ranking on economic power, military resources, technological advancement, demographic strength, governance stability, and the ability to effectively participate in international institutions. The countries included in the list were evaluated on five factors: military alliances, international alliances, political influence, economic influence, and leadership. Countries that consistently perform well in these areas achieve the highest rankings, enhancing their recognition and status on the world stage.

List of the 10 most powerful countries in the world

United States

China

Russia

United Kingdom

Germany

South Korea

France

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Creating the list is quite difficult

The report states, "Determining the most powerful countries in the world is more difficult than we might think. Power comes in many forms - from military strength to economic power, political influence, and cultural impact. The world's most powerful countries share a global economic pattern, which includes a strong military and foreign policy whose influence is felt worldwide."

Ranking based on surveys

It states that U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with the BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, publishes its ranking of the world's most powerful countries in its annual Best Countries ranking. To publish this ranking, a survey is conducted worldwide, where people are asked to provide feedback on specific topics.