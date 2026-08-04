Remember a few things before you go to exchange old, torn notes. You should avoid taping, stapling, or trying to fix the notes in any way, as these attempts can affect the exchange. The best way is to submit them to the bank just as they are. Instead of throwing away valid currency notes, it's much smarter to visit the nearest bank branch and use the opportunity to exchange them. The RBI's rules are clear, and the exchange depends on the note's condition and bank regulations. This is the right approach to avoid losing money.