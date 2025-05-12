Nutrition Guide: 7 health benefits of eating Ice-Apple THIS summer
Ice Apple, also known as Tadgola or Nungu, is a tropical summer fruit packed with nutrients. Hydrating and low in calories, it offers multiple health benefits that boost overall well-being.
Ice Apple, a refreshing summer fruit, is a natural coolant packed with nutrients. Low in calories and rich in hydration, it offers numerous health benefits ideal for hot and humid climates.
Hydrates the Body
Ice Apple has high water content, making it excellent for hydration during hot weather. It prevents dehydration, cools the body naturally, and replenishes essential electrolytes lost through sweat.
Rich in Nutrients
Packed with vitamins A, C, and essential minerals like potassium and calcium, Ice Apple helps boost immunity, supports bone health, and keeps your skin and vision healthy.
Aids Digestion
This fruit is gentle on the stomach and helps ease digestive issues. It soothes inflammation in the digestive tract and can relieve constipation and acidity due to its natural cooling effect.
Natural Body Coolant
Ice Apple’s natural cooling properties regulate body temperature, especially in scorching summers. It helps reduce heat boils and skin rashes caused by excessive internal heat.
Supports Weight Loss
Low in calories and high in water and fiber, Ice Apple promotes satiety without adding extra calories. It helps curb hunger pangs and supports a healthy metabolism.
Relieves Skin Problems
Applied topically or consumed, Ice Apple can help soothe skin irritations. Its anti-inflammatory properties assist in healing heat rashes, prickly heat, and acne during summer.
Boosts Energy Levels
The natural sugars and minerals in Ice Apple provide a quick energy boost. It's a perfect snack for instant revitalization without the crash associated with processed sugary foods.