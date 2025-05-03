From cool to costly: Ice apple turns luxury fruit this summer
Ice apples, once an affordable summer treat, are now priced at ₹50 in Bengaluru due to rising demand and transport costs. Despite the price hike, buyers are opting for this nutritious fruit for hydration and health benefits.
Price of ice apple sees a 65% hike, making it less affordable this summer
Watermelon, mango, cucumber, litchi, and other fruits are commonly available in summer. These fruits are rich in water and other nutrients, helping to prevent dehydration. Another fruit people enjoy during this season is the ice apple, also known as Tadgola, Nungu, or Tender Palm Fruit. It is the best fruit for hydration during summer. This seasonal fruit is excellent for health, but unfortunately, the price has skyrocketed. Currently, it is being sold for Rs. 50, a 65 percent increase compared to last year, which is making it less affordable.
Increased demand for ice apple due to health benefits and rising temperatures
Demand for ice apple has increased as people have become more aware of its health benefits. Additionally, since it is not a local fruit, logistics and distribution costs have risen. The fruit is quickly becoming a city favourite as residents seek refreshing and nutritious options to beat the summer heat.
Vendors blame rising transport costs for ice apple price hike
"There is no doubt about it. This is definitely ice apple season. However, the price hike has left us confused," said vendors. The fruit is brought to Bengaluru from the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, especially from regions like Ooty-Coimbatore, Vellore, Maruvathur, Kanchipuram, Pollachi, and the coastal belt. In recent times, transportation and distribution costs have gone up. While each fruit costs around ₹25–30 in Tamil Nadu, by the time it reaches the streets of Bengaluru, it is being sold for ₹50.
Vendors cite rising logistics costs behind price surge
Another vendor expressed a similar sentiment, saying, "The landing cost itself has increased. We have no choice but to raise the price." Distributors who arrive in mini-trucks every morning must pay interstate taxes and road tolls to bring the fruits to Bengaluru. Despite these increased costs, the demand for ice apples has remained steady. The vendor added that he still manages to sell around 10 kg of ice apples each day.
Buyers prefer fresh-cut ice apples from street vendors
Buyers shared their thoughts, saying, “I didn’t buy them much last year, but now I’m trying to choose healthier fruits.”
Another added, “It’s better to buy from a vendor who cuts them fresh rather than pay more online.”
Commenting on the price, Ella said, "In the city, ice apples are even cheaper than cocoa. We can eat ice apples; they’re filling and refreshing."
Ice apple helps with skin and stomach problems in summer
Ice apple is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin A, potassium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, thiamine, riboflavin, and iron. Packed with antioxidants, it serves as an effective home remedy for skin issues like red rashes and itching caused by extreme heat. It also helps with various stomach problems, including acidity and dehydration, by preventing a burning sensation during urination and supplying vital nutrients and minerals.