Indian Railways Rules: How Senior Citizens Can Get Lower Berths Easily
Indian Railways gives lower berth priority to senior citizens and women above a certain age. You need to know these important rules before you book your train tickets and during your journey.
Priority For Senior Citizens
Older people find it hard to climb up and down upper berths on long train journeys. Indian Railways offers a special lower berth quota for them. Men aged 60 and above, and women aged 45 and above get priority for lower berths. But this does not guarantee a lower berth every single time. The system allots seats based on train vacancies, booking time, and travel class. The railways reserve 6 to 7 lower berths per coach in Sleeper class, 4 to 5 berths in 3AC, and 3 to 4 berths in 2AC for this category.
While Booking Tickets
The railways pool this quota for senior citizens, women above 45, and pregnant women. You must enter the correct age details and choose berth preferences carefully when you book tickets for your parents. You need to fill in the exact name and age during online booking. The system gives priority based on age, so wrong details will cause trouble. You can select the 'Lower Berth' option in the preference section. However, choosing this option does not mean you will definitely get a lower berth.
If Lower Berth Is Allotted
Some online booking portals offer an option to book the ticket only if a lower berth is allotted. You can read the conditions and use this feature if it shows up. You must remember that your ticket booking might fail if a lower berth is not available. You might have to choose an alternative train or a different time if your travel is urgent. You should not delay your booking just for a lower berth if you have a hospital appointment or an emergency trip. You must make a practical decision based on your travel needs.
Preferred Berth
The number of lower berths in the quota changes based on the total coaches in the train. You must check the travel class and lower berth availability at the time of booking. You can increase your chances of getting a preferred berth if you book your tickets as soon as the reservation opens. However, the system still cannot guarantee a lower berth.
Elderly Parents
You should not assume that everyone will get a lower berth when you travel with elderly parents on a single booking. The system allots seats based on passenger count, available berths, and quota rules. You must check the allotted berth numbers after booking and plan ahead if you need to sit near the elderly to help them. You should never assume that you got your preferred berth before the booking is fully confirmed.
Vacant Lower Berth
Many people do not know what to do if they get a middle or upper berth but spot a vacant lower berth on the train. The railways have a rule to allot vacant lower berths to senior citizens, disabled people, and pregnant women during the journey. You can approach the Ticket Examiner (TTE) and explain your situation. But the train must have a vacancy, and the change must follow railway rules. You cannot demand a guaranteed berth change. You can also inquire in advance about wheelchairs or passenger assistance facilities at the railway station if you need help.
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