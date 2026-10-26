Some online booking portals offer an option to book the ticket only if a lower berth is allotted. You can read the conditions and use this feature if it shows up. You must remember that your ticket booking might fail if a lower berth is not available. You might have to choose an alternative train or a different time if your travel is urgent. You should not delay your booking just for a lower berth if you have a hospital appointment or an emergency trip. You must make a practical decision based on your travel needs.