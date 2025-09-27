Navratri 2025 Day 6: Who is Ma Katyayani? Know colour, puja rituals, shubh muhrat
Navratri 2025 6th Day: On the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. The goddess got this name because she was the daughter of sage Katyayan. Find out when to worship Goddess Katyayani during Sharadiya Navratri 2025
Learn everything about the worship of Goddess Katyayani
Navratri 2025
Devi Katyayani Puja Vidhi: During Sharadiya Navratri, a different form of the goddess is worshipped each day. In this sequence, the goddess of the sixth day is Maa Katyayani. She got this name because she was the daughter of sage Katyayan. Goddess Katyayani's form is very gentle. Worshipping her removes all kinds of diseases, sorrows, and grief. Her vehicle is a lion. This time, with Sharadiya Navratri being 10 days long, there is confusion about when the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) is. According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, this time Shashthi Tithi is on Sunday, September 28. Therefore, Goddess Katyayani will be worshipped on this day. Read on to know the worship method, auspicious time, and aarti of Goddess Katyayani
September 28, 2025 Auspicious Timings
- Morning 07:50 AM to 09:19 AM
- Morning 09:19 AM to 10:48 AM
- Afternoon 11:53 AM to 12:41 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)
- Afternoon 01:46 PM to 03:15 PM
Goddess Katyayani's Worship Method and Mantra
On the morning of Sunday, September 28, wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow for the fast and worship with water, rice, and flowers in your hand. During one of the auspicious times mentioned above, place a picture or idol of Goddess Katyayani on a wooden plank in a clean place at home. Light a lamp with pure ghee. Apply a tilak on the goddess's picture with kumkum and offer flowers. Also offer a red chunri, abir, gulal, red flowers, red bangles, etc. Offer honey as bhog and complete the worship by chanting the mantra below. After this, perform the goddess's aarti.
Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana.
Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini.
Aarti of Goddess Katyayani (Devi Katyayani Ki Aarti)
Jai Jai Ambe Jai Katyayani, Jai Jagmata Jag Ki Maharani
Baijnath Sthan Tumhara, Waha Vardati Naam Pukara
Kayi Naam Hai Kayi Dham Hai, Yeh Sthan Bhi Toh Sukhdam Hai
Har Mandir Mein Jyot Tumhari, Kahi Yogeshwari Mahima Nyari
Har Jagah Utsav Hote Rehte, Har Mandir Mein Bhagat Hai Kehte
Katyayani Rakshak Kaya Ki, Granthi Kate Moh Maya Ki
Jhoothe Moh Se Chhudane Wali, Apna Naam Japane Wali
Brihaspativar Ko Puja Kariye, Dhyan Katyayani Ka Dhariye
Har Sankat Ko Door Karegi, Bhandare Bharpoor Karegi
Jo Bhi Maa Ko 'Chaman' Pukare, Katyayani Sab Kasht Nivare.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.