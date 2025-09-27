Image Credit : Getty

Devi Katyayani Puja Vidhi: During Sharadiya Navratri, a different form of the goddess is worshipped each day. In this sequence, the goddess of the sixth day is Maa Katyayani. She got this name because she was the daughter of sage Katyayan. Goddess Katyayani's form is very gentle. Worshipping her removes all kinds of diseases, sorrows, and grief. Her vehicle is a lion. This time, with Sharadiya Navratri being 10 days long, there is confusion about when the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) is. According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, this time Shashthi Tithi is on Sunday, September 28. Therefore, Goddess Katyayani will be worshipped on this day. Read on to know the worship method, auspicious time, and aarti of Goddess Katyayani