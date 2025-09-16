English

Navratri 2025: Katrina Kaif-Inspired Lehengas to Glam Up Your Look

lifestyle Sep 16 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:instagram
Floral Print Lehenga

Planning outfits for 9 days of Navratri? Try Katrina Kaif-style lehengas. Her blue floral print lehenga with a deep-cut blouse is perfect for a festive, stylish look.

Image credits: instagram
Satin Lehenga Design

Want a minimal Navratri look? Try a satin lehenga with border work like Katrina's. She styled it with a heavy blouse and dupatta—easy to recreate and effortlessly beautiful.

Image credits: instagram
Printed Lehenga Design

On a tight budget for Navratri? Get a printed lehenga like this online for under ₹1000. Pair it with a round-neck blouse and heavy jewelry for a stylish festive look.

Image credits: instagram
Chikankari Lehenga Design

Katrina Kaif wore a chikankari lehenga with Gota Patti work, which looks very graceful. You can also recreate this look with a V-neck blouse and a simple choker necklace. 

Image credits: instagram
Georgette Lehenga Design

The combination of floral print work and georgette fabric never goes out of fashion. You can choose it with a corset blouse. Keep the hairstyle and accessories minimal. 

Image credits: instagram
Black Lehenga Design

If you prefer to keep it simple, go for a printed black lehenga like this. Easily available online or offline, Katrina styled it with a plain blouse and a heavy necklace.

Image credits: instagram
Pastel Color Lehenga

If you want an aesthetic look, style a zari work lehenga with a plain blouse. Katrina has worn a round-neck blouse, which enhances the look and also makes it royal. 

Image credits: instagram

