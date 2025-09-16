English

Navratri 2025: 9 Days of Maa Durga Bhog, Prasad and Offerings

lifestyle Sep 16 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:pinterest
When will Navratri take place?

Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22 and ends on October 1. Each day, devotees offer specific bhog to the nine forms of Maa Durga. Here's a look at the bhog for all nine days..

Image credits: pinterest
First Day - Maa Shailputri

On this day, the first form of Maa Durga, Maa Shailputri, is worshipped. Offering cow's ghee on this day brings special grace from Maa Durga, which removes diseases and suffering.

Image credits: pinterest
Second Day - Maa Brahmacharini

On this day, there is a tradition of offering sugar candy (mishri) to Maa Durga, which brings happiness and prosperity to the family.

Image credits: pinterest
Third Day - Maa Chandraghanta

On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped as Maa Chandraghanta. Offering kheer (rice pudding) to the Goddess brings mental peace and freedom from sorrows.

Image credits: pinterest
Fourth Day - Maa Kushmanda

Offering malpua (sweet pancake) as prasad to Maa Durga on this day destroys all the sorrows of life.

Image credits: pinterest
Fifth Day - Maa Skandamata

On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, bananas should be offered to the Goddess. This helps maintain positive energy.

Image credits: pinterest
Sixth Day - Maa Katyayani

On this day, honey should be offered as prasad to Maa Katyayani. This increases attraction and sweetens relationships.

Image credits: pinterest
Seventh Day - Maa Kalaratri

Offering jaggery or items made from jaggery to Maa Kalaratri on this day wards off negative energies.

Image credits: pinterest
Eighth Day - Maa Mahagauri

On the eighth day, the Mahagauri form of Maa Durga is worshipped. A coconut should be offered as prasad to the Goddess. This resolves child-related problems.

Image credits: pinterest
Ninth Day - Maa Siddhidatri

On the ninth day, sesame seeds should be offered as prasad to Maa Siddhidatri. This provides protection from sudden calamities.

Image credits: pinterest

