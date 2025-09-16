Navratri 2025: 9 Days of Maa Durga Bhog, Prasad and Offerings

Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22 and ends on October 1. Each day, devotees offer specific bhog to the nine forms of Maa Durga. Here's a look at the bhog for all nine days..
On this day, the first form of Maa Durga, Maa Shailputri, is worshipped. Offering cow's ghee on this day brings special grace from Maa Durga, which removes diseases and suffering.
On this day, there is a tradition of offering sugar candy (mishri) to Maa Durga, which brings happiness and prosperity to the family.
On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped as Maa Chandraghanta. Offering kheer (rice pudding) to the Goddess brings mental peace and freedom from sorrows.
Offering malpua (sweet pancake) as prasad to Maa Durga on this day destroys all the sorrows of life.
On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, bananas should be offered to the Goddess. This helps maintain positive energy.
On this day, honey should be offered as prasad to Maa Katyayani. This increases attraction and sweetens relationships.
Offering jaggery or items made from jaggery to Maa Kalaratri on this day wards off negative energies.
On the eighth day, the Mahagauri form of Maa Durga is worshipped. A coconut should be offered as prasad to the Goddess. This resolves child-related problems.
On the ninth day, sesame seeds should be offered as prasad to Maa Siddhidatri. This provides protection from sudden calamities.
