National Dengue Day 2025: Effective home remedies for fever; Read
National Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16th. Dengue is spread by the Aedes mosquito, and if not treated promptly, it can be fatal. Battling dengue fever? Find relief and boost your platelet count with these home remedies
| Published : May 16 2025, 03:38 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Facebook
Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16th to raise awareness about the disease, its treatment, and care. Dengue fever is a viral infection spread by the Aedes mosquito. It causes high fever, headache, body aches, and a drop in platelets. If dengue is not treated on time, it can be life-threatening. Along with seeking medical treatment, here are some home remedies that can help reduce symptoms and aid recovery.
Image Credit : meta ai
**5 Effective Home Remedies to Fight Dengue:** **Papaya Leaf Juice – A Super Remedy to Increase Platelets** Papaya leaf juice is considered very effective in increasing platelet count. The enzymes present in it accelerate platelet production in the body. Wash 4-5 papaya leaves and extract their juice. Take one spoon twice a day. Consult a doctor before giving it to children or pregnant women.
Image Credit : freepik
**Coconut Water and Fluids – Hydration is Essential** Dehydration is very common in dengue. Coconut water balances electrolytes and provides relief from weakness. Keep taking coconut water, lemonade, ORS, and plain water 3-4 times a day.
Image Credit : Freepik
**Giloy Decoction – Immunity Booster** Giloy is an Ayurvedic herb that boosts the body's immunity and helps control fever. Take the stem of the Giloy vine and boil it in water. Drink this decoction twice a day. Giloy tablets or juice can also be alternatives.
Image Credit : instagram
**Tulsi Leaves – A Natural Medicine to Fight Viruses** Tulsi has anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It is helpful in controlling fever. Boil 5-7 basil leaves in water and drink. You can also add ginger and honey to it.
Image Credit : meta ai
**Pomegranate and Kiwi Intake – Prevention of Platelet and Blood Loss** Both pomegranate and kiwi provide iron and vitamin C to the body. They help in the formation of new blood cells. Consume a glass of pomegranate juice or kiwi twice a day. It also gives strength and energy to the body. **Necessary Precautions:** Do not take painkillers like Brufen or Aspirin without doctor's advice in dengue. If platelets are continuously falling, contact a doctor immediately. Mosquito net, full clothes and repellent are essential to prevent mosquito bites.
