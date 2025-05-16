6 6

Image Credit : meta ai

**Pomegranate and Kiwi Intake – Prevention of Platelet and Blood Loss** Both pomegranate and kiwi provide iron and vitamin C to the body. They help in the formation of new blood cells. Consume a glass of pomegranate juice or kiwi twice a day. It also gives strength and energy to the body. **Necessary Precautions:** Do not take painkillers like Brufen or Aspirin without doctor's advice in dengue. If platelets are continuously falling, contact a doctor immediately. Mosquito net, full clothes and repellent are essential to prevent mosquito bites.