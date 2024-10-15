Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk? Read this

    Goat Milk For Dengue: Can dengue fever be cured by drinking goat's milk? Let's see what experts say about this.

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

    Dengue fever cases are on the rise. Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, spread through mosquito bites. Symptoms include high fever, headache, and muscle pain.

    article_image2

    Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

    Thousands are affected by dengue fever annually. Medical treatment is crucial, but proper nutrition is also essential. Demand for goat milk increases during dengue outbreaks.

    article_image3

    Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

    Can goat milk cure dengue? It's undoubtedly nutritious, and richer in protein and vitamins than cow's milk. 

    article_image4

    Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

    The best treatment for dengue is fluid therapy. Patients should consume plenty of fluids and ORS. Consult a doctor if dengue symptoms appear.

