Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk? Read this

Goat Milk For Dengue: Can dengue fever be cured by drinking goat's milk? Let's see what experts say about this.

Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

Dengue fever cases are on the rise. Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, spread through mosquito bites. Symptoms include high fever, headache, and muscle pain.

Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

Thousands are affected by dengue fever annually. Medical treatment is crucial, but proper nutrition is also essential. Demand for goat milk increases during dengue outbreaks.

Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

Can goat milk cure dengue? It's undoubtedly nutritious, and richer in protein and vitamins than cow's milk.

Goat Milk and Dengue Fever

The best treatment for dengue is fluid therapy. Patients should consume plenty of fluids and ORS. Consult a doctor if dengue symptoms appear.

Latest Videos