Dengue is a viral disease caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Not every mosquito spreads dengue. India saw an increase of 25 to 30 percent in dengue cases last year. In 2024, more than 186,000 cases of dengue were reported in India, resulting in 160 deaths. This disease can be avoided if precautions are taken against mosquitoes. You can buy mosquito repellent products within your budget. Mosquito repellent products protect not only you but your entire family. Let's know about some special mosquito repellents that work to repel mosquitoes within budget.

Dabur Odomos Naturals Mosquito Repellant Spray

Made with natural ingredients, Dabur Odomos Spray works to keep mosquitoes away. The long-lasting protection spray remains active for about 8 hours. The spray is made with a non-greasy and non-sticky formula which is skin-friendly. You can use it for children or the whole family. Spray on skin not covered by clothing. You will find Dabur Odomos spray online for a price of 149.

Mothersparsh Mosquito Repellent Patches

You can use Mosquito Repellent Patches to protect your children from dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. The patch has to be applied over the child's clothes. The patch provides protection for about 12 hours. Patches can be used for children from zero to 10+ years. You will find patches online for Rs 149.

Goodknight Mosquito Repellent Fabric Roll On

If you do not want to use patches or spray to avoid mosquitoes, then you can also use mosquito repellent fabric roll-on to apply on clothes. Applying it provides protection from mosquitoes for about 8 hours. You will get Goodknight's Fabric Roll On Mosquito Repellent for just 75 rupees. From children to adults, use this budget-friendly mosquito repellent to avoid mosquitoes and stay away from dengue.