According to Bhavishya Purana, sage Sumantu told the story of Nag Panchami to King Satanana. It is believed that a big festival takes place in Nagaloka. On Panchami Tithi, it is customary to bathe snakes with cow's milk. By doing so, it is said that the Nagaraja gives protection to the person's family. The Mahabharata has the story of Janamejaya's Nag Yagna, according to which during Janamejaya's Nag Yagna, huge and fierce snakes started burning in the fire pit. At that time, a Brahmin named Astika stopped the serpent sacrifice and saved the snakes. It was Panchami Tithi. After this, this Nag Panchami started to be celebrated.