July 2025 marks the beginning of Sawan, a significant month in the Hindu calendar. This month also celebrates festivals like Kajari Teej, Hariyali Amavasya, and Nag Panchami. See the complete July 2025 festival calendar.

July 2025 Hindu Festival List: July 2025 is a special month as it coincides with Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. Sawan is religiously significant, with important festivals like Kajari Teej, Hariyali Amavasya, and Nag Panchami. Here's the July 2025 festival calendar:

Fasts and festivals of July 2025

July 2, Wednesday - Maa Tapti Jayanti

July 4, Friday - Bhadli Navami, Gupta Navratri ends

July 5, Saturday - Asha Dashami

July 6, Sunday - Chaturmas begins, Devashayani Ekadashi

July 8, Tuesday - Mangala Teras, Vijaya Parvati Vrat, Pradosh Vrat

July 10, Thursday - Guru Purnima

July 11, Friday - Sawan month begins

July 14, Monday - Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, Shravan Somwar

July 15, Tuesday - Mangala Gauri Vrat

July 21, Monday - Kamika Ekadashi, Shravan Somwar

July 22, Tuesday - Kamika Ekadashi, Mangala Gauri Vrat

July 23, Wednesday - Shiv Chaturdashi Vrat, Masik Shivratri

July 24, Thursday - Hariyali Amavasya

July 26, Saturday - Sindhara Dooj

July 27, Sunday - Swarna Gauri Vrat, Hariyali Teej, Madhushrava Teej

July 28, Monday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat, Shravan Somwar

July 29, Tuesday - Nag Panchami, Mangala Gauri Vrat

July 30, Wednesday - Kalki Avatar

July 31, Thursday - Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti

Why is Sawan month special?

Sawan begins on July 11th and is considered the most auspicious month for Lord Shiva's devotion. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform rituals to please Lord Shiva. Many carry water in Kanwars to offer to Shiva Lingas. This makes Sawan a month of special significance.

Lord Vishnu sleeps for 4 months

Devashayani Ekadashi falls on July 6th. It is believed that Lord Vishnu rests in Patal Lok for the next four months, and Lord Shiva governs the universe during this period. Auspicious events like weddings and housewarmings are avoided during these four months, also known as Chaturmas.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.