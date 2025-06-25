July 2025 marks the beginning of Sawan, a significant month in the Hindu calendar. This month also celebrates festivals like Kajari Teej, Hariyali Amavasya, and Nag Panchami. See the complete July 2025 festival calendar.
July 2025 Hindu Festival List: July 2025 is a special month as it coincides with Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. Sawan is religiously significant, with important festivals like Kajari Teej, Hariyali Amavasya, and Nag Panchami. Here's the July 2025 festival calendar:
Fasts and festivals of July 2025
July 2, Wednesday - Maa Tapti Jayanti
July 4, Friday - Bhadli Navami, Gupta Navratri ends
July 5, Saturday - Asha Dashami
July 6, Sunday - Chaturmas begins, Devashayani Ekadashi
July 8, Tuesday - Mangala Teras, Vijaya Parvati Vrat, Pradosh Vrat
July 10, Thursday - Guru Purnima
July 11, Friday - Sawan month begins
July 14, Monday - Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, Shravan Somwar
July 15, Tuesday - Mangala Gauri Vrat
July 21, Monday - Kamika Ekadashi, Shravan Somwar
July 22, Tuesday - Kamika Ekadashi, Mangala Gauri Vrat
July 23, Wednesday - Shiv Chaturdashi Vrat, Masik Shivratri
July 24, Thursday - Hariyali Amavasya
July 26, Saturday - Sindhara Dooj
July 27, Sunday - Swarna Gauri Vrat, Hariyali Teej, Madhushrava Teej
July 28, Monday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat, Shravan Somwar
July 29, Tuesday - Nag Panchami, Mangala Gauri Vrat
July 30, Wednesday - Kalki Avatar
July 31, Thursday - Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti
Why is Sawan month special?
Sawan begins on July 11th and is considered the most auspicious month for Lord Shiva's devotion. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform rituals to please Lord Shiva. Many carry water in Kanwars to offer to Shiva Lingas. This makes Sawan a month of special significance.
Lord Vishnu sleeps for 4 months
Devashayani Ekadashi falls on July 6th. It is believed that Lord Vishnu rests in Patal Lok for the next four months, and Lord Shiva governs the universe during this period. Auspicious events like weddings and housewarmings are avoided during these four months, also known as Chaturmas.
