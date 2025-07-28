Image Credit : Getty

These are the infallible remedies for Kalsarp Dosh

1. Worship the serpent god on Nag Panchami. Perform Abhishek with milk. Offer white flowers and kheer as prasad.

2. If you see a snake charmer on Nag Panchami, take the snake from him in any way and leave it in the forest.

3. Worship the idol of a snake and a serpent made of silver or copper and immerse them in a river or a pond.

4. Donate milk, rice, sugar, white clothes etc. to the needy on Nag Panchami.

5. Install the idol of a serpent god made of copper on a Shivling on Nag Panchami. This can solve your problems.