Nag Panchami 2025: Follow These 10 Vedic Remedies to Reduce Kalsarp Dosh
This year, Nag Panchami falls on Tuesday, July 29. By following simple, special measures on this day, anyone can effectively reduce the inauspicious effects of Kalsarp Dosh in their life.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
According to astrology, a person who has Kalsarp Dosh in his birth horoscope has to face many problems in his life. No matter how hard such people work, they do not get positive results. To avoid such a situation, some infallible remedies have been given in astrology. If these remedies are done on Nag Panchami, then the inauspicious effects of Kalsarp Dosh can be reduced to a great extent. This time Nag Panchami festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 29. Know what measures to take to avoid the inauspicious effects of Kalsarp Dosh on this day.
How is Kalsarpa Dosh formed in the horoscope?
According to Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Nalin Sharma, when all the planets come between Rahu and Ketu in a person's birth chart, Kalsarp Dosh forms. A total of 12 types of Kalsarp Dosh have been described in astrology. All of these have different names and effects.
These are the infallible remedies for Kalsarp Dosh
1. Worship the serpent god on Nag Panchami. Perform Abhishek with milk. Offer white flowers and kheer as prasad.
2. If you see a snake charmer on Nag Panchami, take the snake from him in any way and leave it in the forest.
3. Worship the idol of a snake and a serpent made of silver or copper and immerse them in a river or a pond.
4. Donate milk, rice, sugar, white clothes etc. to the needy on Nag Panchami.
5. Install the idol of a serpent god made of copper on a Shivling on Nag Panchami. This can solve your problems.
6. Recite Navnag Strot on the occasion of Nag Panchami. If you are unable to do it yourself, get it done by a learned Brahmin.
7. Chant the mantras of Rahu-Ketu as per rituals because it is due to them that Kalsarp Dosh is created in the horoscope.
8. Worship Lord Shiva as per rituals on Nag Panchami and request him to reduce the effect of Kalsarp Dosh.
9. Chanting the Mahamrityunjaya mantra can also reduce the inauspicious effects of Kalsarp Dosh.
10. On Nag Panchami, perform Rudrabhishek in a temple or in your own home. This can also reduce your problems.