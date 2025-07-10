Must-Try Traditional Foods from Karnataka for Every Food Lover
While various foods are popular in Karnataka, some must-try dishes stand out. Here's the list.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Must-Try Traditional Foods from Karnataka for Every Food Lover
Those in Karnataka know the specialty of the local cuisine. But here's a list of Karnataka's must-try foods. Don't miss out on trying them at least once.
Bisi Bele Bath
Bisi Bele Bath is a popular Karnataka dish. It's a spicy rice dish made with rice, lentils, vegetables, and spices. It's usually served with boondi or chips. Bisi Bele Bath with ghee on top is amazing.
Mysore Masala Dosa
Crispy on the outside, smooth on the inside, Mysore Masala Dosa, with its potato filling... just the name makes your mouth water.
Ragi Mudde
Who doesn't know the power of Ragi Mudde? It's the staple food of rural Karnataka. Ragi Mudde with Bassaru gives you enough energy for the whole day.
Neer Dose
Neer Dose, a coastal Karnataka snack, is made by spreading rice batter thinly on a hot griddle. It's great with chicken sukka, chutney, palya, or sambar.
Maddur Vade
This snack, named after Maddur in Mandya, is a tasty anytime snack. Maddur Vada is made with rice, semolina, all-purpose flour, onion, and coconut.
Akki Rotti
Akki Rotti is made in various ways across Karnataka districts. It tastes great. It's made with rice flour, onion, greens, and vegetables, or just rice flour. It's delicious with eggplant or oil chutney.
Mangalore Buns
These aren't just any buns. Made with all-purpose flour, banana, and yogurt, they're brown outside, light yellow/white inside, sweet, and fluffy. You'll definitely want more.
Davanagere Benne Dose
This dosa is a Davanagere specialty. It's served with a dollop of butter on top. The aroma of fresh butter and the tasty dosa are both amazing.