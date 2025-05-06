Kerala-style egg appam made easy: A must-try traditional recipe for every food lover
Beyond the usual appam-coconut milk combo, Kerala offers a variety of appam styles. Kerala Egg Appam stands out as a unique and healthy choice for those seeking a flavorful breakfast experience.
| Published : May 06 2025, 12:50 PM
Egg appam is a popular breakfast dish in Kerala and South India. Buttery, crispy around the edges, and soft in the center, this appam perfectly complements the taste of egg. It's commonly served with chicken curry, chickpea curry, or a simple chutney. Let's see how to make Kerala-style egg appam.
Raw Rice – 2 cups, Urad Dal – 2 tablespoons, Poha (Flattened Rice) – 1/4 cup, Milk – 1 cup, Yeast – 1/2 teaspoon (or old batter – 2 tablespoons), Sugar – 1 teaspoon, Salt – as needed
Eggs – 2 (1 per appam), Pepper Powder – 1/2 teaspoon, Chili Powder – 1/2 teaspoon, Salt – a pinch, Coriander – a little (for garnish)
- Soak rice and urad dal in water for 4-5 hours. - Grind them in a mixer with milk and poha. - Add yeast, sugar, and salt to the batter and mix well. - Let it ferment for 8 hours or overnight. - The fermented batter should be light and bubbly. Add a little water if needed.
- Heat an appam pan (or dosa pan) and grease it with oil. - Pour a ladle of batter and swirl it around to create a thin layer. - Crack an egg in the center and sprinkle pepper powder, chili powder, and salt. - For a visually appealing egg, keep the yolk intact. - Cover and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. - Once the egg is slightly cooked, garnish with coriander.
- Serve hot with chicken gravy, chickpea curry, or coconut chutney. - For kids, mix the egg with a little turmeric before adding it to the appam. - For added flavor, cook the egg with ghee or butter. Kerala Egg Appam has a unique and delicious flavor. Try this traditional and tasty dish at home.
