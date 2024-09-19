Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From mushrooms to egg yolks: Add these 5 foods to your diet for vitamin D

    From mushrooms to fatty fish and egg yolks, incorporate these vitamin D-rich foods into your daily diet.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Fatty fish

    People with vitamin D insufficiency should take fatty fish such as mackerel, salmon, and tuna as they are rich in vitamin D and other essential nutrients. 

    Egg yolk

    Eggs, particularly the egg yolk, are high in vitamin D. Including eggs in your diet is an easy method to get vitamin D.

    Mushrooms

    Mushrooms are an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin D. They can create vitamin D if they have enough sun exposure.

    Shrimp

    Shrimps are low in fat but high in vitamin D. They are wonderful when cooked properly and are among the most popular seafood worldwide.

    Oysters

    Oysters are also high in vitamin D and can be consumed to raise vitamin D levels in the body. They are also high in zinc.

