2 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

The late-night cockroach menace

Cockroaches are naturally nocturnal creatures. They spend the entire day hiding in dark corners. But as soon as night falls, their work starts. They wait for everyone to eat and sleep, then they come out to find leftover food and water. They can't stand light, so during the day, they hide under the sink, behind the gas stove, in cupboard cracks, around pipelines, or in other dark kitchen areas. The moment the house is silent and the lights are off, they emerge to search for food.