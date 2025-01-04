Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST

The Ambani family's luxurious gifts always attract attention. From diamond necklaces to private jets and luxury cars, they give gifts worth crores. This article lists some of the most expensive gifts they have exchanged.

article_image1
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Ambani Family

The Ambani family is known for giving extravagant gifts. Whether it's a private jet, a diamond necklace, or a grand villa, their luxurious gifts always attract attention. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive gifts the Ambanis have exchanged over the years.

In 2019, when Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted her a necklace worth Rs.451 crore. The necklace has a 407.48-carat yellow diamond at its center, surrounded by 91 smaller diamonds. It holds the record for being the most expensive necklace in the world.

article_image2

Nita Ambani's Private Jet

Nita Ambani's private jet, worth Rs.240 crore,

In 2007, for Nita Ambani's 44th birthday, Mukesh Ambani gifted her a private jet worth Rs.240 crore. The jet is equipped with luxurious amenities such as a private office, satellite TV, music systems, and a sky-bar. It also has a bedroom and a high-tech bathroom, making it one of the most luxurious private jets ever.

Mukesh Ambani's Rs.640 crore beach villa in Dubai

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought a massive beach villa in Dubai for Rs.640 crore. The villa is located in Palm Jumeirah, a popular area in Dubai, and has 10 bedrooms and a 70-meter private beach. This is one of the most expensive residential deals in Dubai.

article_image3

Nita Ambani's Rolls Royce

Nita Ambani's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

In 2023, Mukesh Ambani gifted Nita Ambani a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge car worth over Rs.10 crore. This luxury car is powered by a 12-cylinder engine and is customized in a unique orange color. It is one of the most expensive and rare cars in the world.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Anand Ambani

For Anand Ambani's engagement in 2022, Mukesh Ambani gifted him a Bentley Continental GTC Speed car worth Rs.4.5 crore. The luxury car was decorated with flowers for the special occasion, showcasing the family's love for high-end vehicles.

article_image4

Isha Ambani's Twins' Wardrobes

For Isha Ambani's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, the Ambanis ordered two custom-made special wardrobes. The wardrobes are designed with fun themes like hot-air balloons and clouds, and the furniture within their nurseries is from high-end brands like Hermès and Dior.

article_image5

Akash Ambani's Gift to Anand

For Anand Ambani's engagement, his brother Akash Ambani gifted him a beautiful 18K Panthere de Cartier brooch. The brooch, worth Rs.13.2 lakh, is studded with blue sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds, showcasing the Ambanis' love for luxurious and unique gifts.

