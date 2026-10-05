Weekly Lucky Horoscope for October 5-11 reveals four zodiac signs that could experience a particularly fortunate week. From money and career to new opportunities, find out which signs may have luck on their side.

The week from October 5 to 11, 2026, is going to be super special. Astrologers believe planetary movements during this time will impact all zodiac signs. But for a few lucky signs, this October week is going to be a game-changer. These folks will see massive financial growth. Plus, they will get chances for success, respect, foreign travel, and even love marriage. Let us check out which zodiac signs are hitting the jackpot this week.

Taurus

Taurus folks will see their wishes come true along with solid financial gains. Friends and well-wishers will support you during tough times. This week brings pure luck. Unemployed people will finally land great job offers. You can expect some unexpected money by mid-week. Your boss might give you new responsibilities at work. Business owners will also make their targeted profits.

Cancer

Cancer natives will finish all their pending tasks exactly how they want. You will grab excellent opportunities in your career and business. Meanwhile, politicians and people in power will have a fantastic time. You will benefit heavily from new openings. Early in the week, you will get multiple chances to grow your career. Businessmen might even crack deals with foreign clients. People in politics will see great success.

Leo

This week is extremely lucky for Leo people. You will finally see your long-pending wish come true. A senior or influential person will help you solve any big problem this week. You will also meet your loved ones after a really long gap. Working professionals will have a highly productive and positive week.

Scorpio

Scorpio folks will have an average week. Some people might try to block your work, but your chances of success remain strong. Students will get positive results in their higher education efforts. You might have to travel for your job or business. You will also see clear signs of financial improvement.