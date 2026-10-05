You get your monthly salary and go to D-Mart with a grocery list. You tell yourself you will buy only what you need and finish within Rs 1,000. But you walk out with a bill crossing Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000!

Many families face this exact situation. We cannot blame D-Mart alone for this. Large supermarkets use pricing, product placement, discount displays, and our own shopping habits to make us buy more than we need.