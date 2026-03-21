House Name Plate: Make Every Guest Go 'Wow!' With These Modern Designs
Check out the latest name plate designs for your home. These designs will give your entrance a perfect rustic and modern feel. You can buy them online or even get a customised name plate made.
House Name Plate: Make Every Guest Go 'Wow!' With These Modern Designs
Customised LED Name Plate
Customised name plates for homes are a big trend these days. The two plates in the picture are perfect for people who prefer a simple, classic look over heavy patterns. The matte black acrylic finish with a golden mirror finish outline makes it special. You can choose a pastel floral theme like this, which will look great with beige or nude coloured paint. 3D Spiritual Modern Name Plate Most people love name plates that feature Indian culture and the names of gods. You can get your surname and flat number written on it. For detailing, this design features a beautiful carving of Lord Shri Krishna on intricate work. The edge-lit LED lighting gives it a golden effect. These are usually made on CNC layer-cut acrylic or WPC boards.
Pichwai Art Name Plate
Arch-Shape Botanical Name Plate
This name plate has a very clean and neat look. Arch patterns are very popular in interior design right now. It has a wooden box at the bottom with artificial green grass. The name is written in large letters. 3D Textured Wooden Planter This kind of name plate is best for homes in societies or bungalows because it has heavy work that gives a luxurious feel. It uses a dark walnut finish wood with gold colour. A small 3D cutout makes it different and stunning from others.
Wooden Name Board for Home
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