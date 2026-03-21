Customised name plates for homes are a big trend these days. The two plates in the picture are perfect for people who prefer a simple, classic look over heavy patterns. The matte black acrylic finish with a golden mirror finish outline makes it special. You can choose a pastel floral theme like this, which will look great with beige or nude coloured paint. 3D Spiritual Modern Name Plate Most people love name plates that feature Indian culture and the names of gods. You can get your surname and flat number written on it. For detailing, this design features a beautiful carving of Lord Shri Krishna on intricate work. The edge-lit LED lighting gives it a golden effect. These are usually made on CNC layer-cut acrylic or WPC boards.