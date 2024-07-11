Lifestyle

6 must-have decor items to style your house

Here are some suggestions by Ashnam.

Image credits: Ashnam

Flowers

Monsoons bring flowers to full bloom, deserving all the attention. To infuse freshness and color into your home, flower vases are more than decor.

Image credits: Ashnam

Earthy pebble

This beautiful, earthy pebble is a must-have for your house's garden décor. You can stack it at the corner of the garden or line it up to create a beautiful garden-like feel. 

Image credits: Ashnam

Bookends

If the monsoon makes you snuggle in the corner of the house and read your favorite books, this cute bookend is a must-have for your bookshelf. 

Image credits: Ashnam

Buddha statue

Make your entrance extravagant with a tall, striking Buddha statue, ensuring every gathering is memorable.

Image credits: Ashnam

Colourful artifacts

Brighten your bookshelf or table with a colorful artifact, creating the ideal spot to sip your special cup of tea while watching the rain.

Image credits: Ashnam

Yoga figurines

For extra motivation, add yoga figurines to your space. They're not just decor- they remind you to prioritize your health and well-being during this rejuvenating season.

Image credits: Ashnam
Find Next One