6 must-have decor items to style your house

Lifestyle
Here are some suggestions by Ashnam.
Monsoons bring flowers to full bloom, deserving all the attention. To infuse freshness and color into your home, flower vases are more than decor.
This beautiful, earthy pebble is a must-have for your house's garden décor. You can stack it at the corner of the garden or line it up to create a beautiful garden-like feel.
If the monsoon makes you snuggle in the corner of the house and read your favorite books, this cute bookend is a must-have for your bookshelf.
Make your entrance extravagant with a tall, striking Buddha statue, ensuring every gathering is memorable.
Brighten your bookshelf or table with a colorful artifact, creating the ideal spot to sip your special cup of tea while watching the rain.
For extra motivation, add yoga figurines to your space. They're not just decor- they remind you to prioritize your health and well-being during this rejuvenating season.