Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla turns DESI, wears golden Sabyasachi saree (Pics)

In a golden Sabyasachi saree, entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla attended fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2022.



The Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, had several notable red carpet appearances. In line with this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour," Natasha Poonawalla made a strong desi showing in a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer trail.



Sabyasachi decoded Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala outfit and he wrote in an Instagram post: "For me the saree is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala."



He added, "For the 2022 Met Gala, themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Natasha Poonawalla's vision was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture saree and trail."



Sabyasachi talked on decoding Natasha Poonawalla's Indian spin on the topic: "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applique printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project-crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones."