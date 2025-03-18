Mental Health 101: Simple Strategies to Improve Your Sanity and Happiness

If you're struggling with stress, here's how to keep your mind light and happy.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

How To Boost Mental Health : In today's world, there's hardly anyone without stress, depression, anxiety, or worries. Everyone has their own unbearable problems. Whether it's about studies, work, family, money, or the future, fear and worry keep chasing us. Just like we protect our body, it's very important to protect our mind too. But most people forget this. If the mind isn't at peace, anxiety and stress increase, leading to many problems in the body. You can improve your mental health by following a few things. You can be happy without worries. Let's find out what those things are in this article.

article_image2

Speak Openly:

Nowadays, because of the online world, no one even makes time to talk to each other. But to stay mentally healthy, you need to talk to others openly. Spend some time with friends, family, and colleagues, especially those who are very affectionate towards you. You can go out to eat with them. During that time, you can talk about everything that happened that day. Having good relationships with others increases self-confidence. Also, share your thoughts with others without hesitation. Create a good relationship through this. Most importantly, if you want to talk to someone, instead of calling on WhatsApp, social media, or phone, go and meet them in person. Only then will the burden in your mind decrease.


article_image3

Exercise:

Exercising is not only good for physical health but also very beneficial for mental health. Our mind will be healthy only if our body is healthy. For this, you can regularly do walking, swimming, running, and cycling. Don't do intense exercise for hours thinking that exercise is good.

article_image4

Learn New Things:

Whenever you learn new things, your mind gets refreshed. Also, your self-confidence increases. Moreover, when you learn new things, you get introduced to new people. Then it turns into friendship. For this, try to learn something like cooking, singing, dancing, or a foreign language. But never try to learn anything you don't like.

article_image5

Give Gifts:

How happy we are when someone gives us a gift for our birthday. Similarly, you also give gifts to others. Experts say that you will feel happy seeing them happy. Give small gifts to your family members, friends, etc., and not only make them happy but also get happiness yourself.

article_image6

Say Bye Bye to the Past!

In reality, firmly write in your mind that you can never change what has happened. You can only move past them. There is no use in worrying about a mistake you made a long time ago. Similarly, fear about the future is unnecessary. So, without worrying about the past and future, be happy even in the small things that happen in the present. If you know the secret of what makes you happy, your mind will always be at peace. Never forget this.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Designing Office Spaces That Inspire and Motivate Employees RBA

Designing Office Spaces That Inspire and Motivate Employees

Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry MEG

Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more MEG

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more

Parenting Tips: 5 freedoms every child needs to build Confidence MEG

Parenting Tips: 5 freedoms every child needs to build Confidence

What is micro retirement? How can you afford it? Steps to analyze MEG

What is micro retirement? How can you afford it? Steps to analyze

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants MEG

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon