Meet Manasa Varanasi, India’s entry at Miss World 2021

Manasa Varanasi has made it to the top 13 list of Miss World 2021. Here is all you need to know about this woman who is representing India at the beauty pageant.

Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020, is representing her motherland, India, at the stage of Miss World 2021. The coronation ceremony of the beauty pageant was held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. And India’s Manasa has made it through the top 13 contestants! She cut through all the other contestants to enter the top 13, making Indian stand a chance to win the pageant. While Manasa is out there to make the country proud of her, here are a few lesser-known facts about our Indian beauty that you must know about her.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Manasa completed her schooling at Global Indian International School. She holds a degree in computer science engineering and is a financial information exchange analyst.

Manasa Varanasi is trained in Bharatnatyam Dance. She has professionally been trained into the dance form, a fact that many may not be aware of.

Manasa Varanasi loves doggos! She is a proud pet parent of a Golden Retriever, named Ollie. Manasa loves her pupper and often posts pictures with her baby boy.

Manasa Varanasi idealises actor Priyanka Chopra the most. Before becoming an actor, Priyanka had won a beauty pageant. She is the former Miss World who was crowned in the year 2000.

