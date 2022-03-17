Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Manasa Varanasi, India’s entry at Miss World 2021

    First Published Mar 17, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Manasa Varanasi has made it to the top 13 list of Miss World 2021. Here is all you need to know about this woman who is representing India at the beauty pageant.

    Image: Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

    Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020, is representing her motherland, India, at the stage of Miss World 2021. The coronation ceremony of the beauty pageant was held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. And India’s Manasa has made it through the top 13 contestants! She cut through all the other contestants to enter the top 13, making Indian stand a chance to win the pageant. While Manasa is out there to make the country proud of her, here are a few lesser-known facts about our Indian beauty that you must know about her.

    Image: Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

    Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Manasa completed her schooling at Global Indian International School. She holds a degree in computer science engineering and is a financial information exchange analyst.

    ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN; beats Paraguay and South Africa

    Image: Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

    Manasa Varanasi is trained in Bharatnatyam Dance. She has professionally been trained into the dance form, a fact that many may not be aware of.

    Image: Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

    Manasa Varanasi loves doggos! She is a proud pet parent of a Golden Retriever, named Ollie. Manasa loves her pupper and often posts pictures with her baby boy.

    ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong

    Image: Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

    Manasa Varanasi idealises actor Priyanka Chopra the most. Before becoming an actor, Priyanka had won a beauty pageant. She is the former Miss World who was crowned in the year 2000.

    Image: Manasa Varanasi/Instagram

    Other than reading books in her free time, Manasa Varanasi loves to do embroidery also. In fact, during the lockdown, Manasa had kept herself busy by taking up her old hobby of embroidery.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts RCB

    Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts

    Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice RCB

    Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice

    World Consumer Rights Day 2022 Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know drb

    World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know

    Too busy to find your soulmate? Shadi Junction makes it all easy

    Too busy to find your soulmate? Shadi Junction makes it all easy

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all RCB

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Recent Stories

    Rifle for racket: Ex-Ukraine tennis star Dolgopolov joins fight to defend country against Russia snt

    Rifle for racket: Ex-Ukraine tennis star Dolgopolov joins fight to defend country

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida - ADT

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida

    GATE Result 2022 announced, topper's list and paper-wise cut-off released-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 announced, topper’s list and paper-wise cut-off released

    Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine - ADT

    Indian Judge votes against Moscow as ICJ orders Russia to cease its military operation in Ukraine

    football Champions League Juventus trolled after shocking elimination by Villarreal snt

    Champions League: Juventus trolled after shocking elimination by Villarreal

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon