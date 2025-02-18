Never gift these things: gifting these 7 things can break your bond

Gifts are so close to our hearts. They are a type of expression of love towards the other person. Now, they should not become the reason to break your bond. Here are the seven things that you can never gift anyone if you like that person.

Everyone likes to give gifts. This not only strengthens the relationship but also keeps the mind happy. The person to whom you are giving the gift also likes it. There are some things that should never be gifted. These things can harm you as well as the other person. Let us now look at the things that should not be gifted to our loved ones.

Never gift these things:

Gifting idols:

Be it a festival, a birthday, or any auspicious occasion. We think it is right to give a statue or painting of God, whereas doing so is wrong. If there are idols or pictures of God in the house, then it is mandatory to follow all the rules from installing them to taking care of them. If a person does not do this, then it has a negative effect on him and his family. If you are gifting a statue or painting of God to someone and it will affect both the giver and the receiver.

Sharp objects:

Sharp metal objects like scissors, knives, swords, or any flammable substance should also not be gifted. Some people believe that this increases conflicts in relationships and also has a negative impact.

Gifting things related to water:

It is seen that people gift things related to water, like aquariums, waterfalls, etc. This is also inauspicious. By gifting water or any item related to it, you may face a financial crisis and poverty.

Work-related articles:

Working people have a habit of gifting things related to the same field to their colleagues. This should not be done; it can cause problems in business, trade, jobs, etc.

Fear of handkerchief:

Some people firmly believe that if a handkerchief is gifted, it has a bad effect on both the giver and the receiver. Never gift a handkerchief or anything related to a handkerchief to anyone on any auspicious occasion. Doing this brings negative energy inside you, and your mutual relationship can get spoiled.

Gifting a watch or pen:

Never gift your pen to anyone. This can cause you many types of harm. According to experts, giving a watch or any item related to it is considered inauspicious. This indirectly reveals the age of the person and increases the risk of premature death.

Profitable gifts:

If someone has built a new house and it is to be inaugurated, then gifting an elephant or a pair of elephants is considered auspicious. Gifting an elephant made of gold, silver, brass, etc., is more beneficial. Giving a picture or painting of seven white running horses during a housewarming is also very auspicious according to experts. Gift clothes, jewelry, etc., to the women of the house. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi.

Some other auspicious gifts:

According to some studies, peony flowers are auspicious. Gifting its picture or flowers increases the good fortune of both the giver's and receiver's family. This also helps the marriageable girls of the house to get a pleasant and suitable groom. Apart from this, giving the form of Laddu Gopal to the newly married is also considered auspicious. Clothes and cash are auspicious for both the giver and receiver. According to the scriptures, giving silver is auspicious.

