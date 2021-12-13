Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN; beats Paraguay and South Africa

India’s Harleen Sandhu has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2021. Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Lali Mswane were the first and second runners-up, respectively. India’s third Miss Universe brings back the crown home after 21 years.

In the prestigious ‘Miss Universe 2021’ beauty pageant which was held in Israel’s southmost city, Eilat, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned as ‘Miss Universe 2021’. Harnaaz Sandhu, who hails from Chandigarh, beat her other two competitors - Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira AND South Africa’s Lalela Lali Mswane at the second and the third spots, respectively.

Harnaaz Sandhu has brought the crown home after 21-long-years, as India has given the third Miss Universe to the world after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Former Miss Universe 2020, Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned her successor, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was one of the jury members. Roughly, around 80 contestants from all over the world had participated in the most prestigious beauty pageant.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant

The final three participants had to go through a question-and-answer round, followed by their last walk on the stage, after which the results of the pageant were announced. In the final question and answer round, Harnaaz Sandhu was asked what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today. Answering this, she said, “The biggest pressure that the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique, and is what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let us talk about more important things that are happening worldwide; I think this is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today.”

Watch here crowning moment here:

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is also an advocate of climate change, reportedly, was asked about how she would convince people who think that climate change is a hoax. “My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to act and talk less because each action could either kill or save nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repeal, and this is what I am trying to convince you guys,” said the new Miss Universe 2021.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2021: Political rows or pandemic, what is the reason behind UAE, Malaysia skipping the pageant?

This year’s beauty pageant had also reportedly suffered at the hands of politics. Earlier, there were reports of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia were to send their contestants as well, However, both the countries had cited 'pandemic' as the reason for not sending in their national beauties, reportedly. On the other hand, there are reports which suggest that though those two nations had improved their ties with the host country Israel, their decision to not send in their participants is ‘politically driven’. While UAE was to participate in the pageant after many years, Malaysia, who has otherwise been a regular with the pageant, dropped its name this time. In fact, early this year, Malaysia had also banned Israeli athletes from participating in squash competitions.

Take a look at more videos: