Tucked away in the scenic East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, Mawsynram is a breathtaking village known for its extraordinary rainfall and lush green landscapes.

Often referred to as the Monsoon Capital of India, this charming destination offers travellers a rare opportunity to witness nature in its most dramatic form.

With mist-covered hills, roaring waterfalls, dense forests, and a unique local lifestyle shaped by the rains, Mawsynram has become a must-visit destination for those seeking an offbeat travel experience.