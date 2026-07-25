A cup of tea usually costs between ₹12 and ₹20, although the price may be higher depending on the café, the quality of the tea, or the brand.

However, would you believe that just 20 grams of tea can cost more than ₹1 lakh? This is the case with Da Hong Pao, a rare variety of Oolong tea from China that is widely regarded as the world's most expensive tea.

Renowned for its rarity, rich heritage, and centuries-old history, Da Hong Pao is considered a prized treasure among tea connoisseurs and collectors.