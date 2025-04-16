Marigold to Rose: 7 vibrant Summer flower plants to decorate your garden
Want a beautiful and fragrant garden even in the summer heat? Plant seasonal flowers like marigold, rose, lily, jasmine, and tuberose in your home garden
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 03:02 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Keep your home garden blooming and fragrant in the summer by planting seasonal flowers. Many flowers thrive in the summer heat. Let's learn about them.
Image Credit : instagram
1. Marigold is a flower that can be planted in summer and grows well. Marigolds come in many colors. You can plant the color of your choice in your garden.
Image Credit : social media
2. Roses also grow well in summer. You can plant red, yellow, white, or pink roses in your garden. Your garden will be filled with the fragrance of roses in the summer.
Image Credit : social media
3. Lilies can also be planted in summer. Lilies come in red, yellow, pink, and other colors. You can beautify your garden by planting these flowers.
Image Credit : social media
4. You can spread fragrance everywhere by planting jasmine in your garden during summer. Jasmine also thrives in summer. Its white flowers will make your garden beautiful.
Image Credit : social media
5. Tuberose is also best for summer. Its flowers can be planted in the garden during summer. This will give your garden a great look, and the neighbors will not tire of praising it.
Image Credit : social media
6. Hibiscus flowers can also enhance the beauty of your garden. Hibiscus is also a summer flower. You can plant it in your garden. These flowers come in red and pink colors.
Image Credit : social media
7. Bougainvillea can also be easily planted in summer. Red, pink, yellow, and purple bougainvillea flowers can make your garden more beautiful. Bougainvillea also does not require much care.
