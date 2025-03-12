Basil to Mint: 7 herbs you can grow in your garden this Spring; Check full list HERE
Spring is the perfect time to start growing fresh herbs at home. Whether for cooking, teas, or natural remedies, these seven herbs are easy to grow and offer amazing benefits
Spring is here! It's the best time for planting fresh herbs in your garden or kitchen garden. Check list here
Basil
A staple in Italian dishes, basil thrives in warm weather with plenty of sunlight. Regular pruning encourages bushier growth, and it's perfect for making fresh pesto or adding to salads
Thyme
A drought-tolerant herb that thrives in well-drained soil. Its earthy flavor pairs well with roasted meats, vegetables, and stews. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor gardens
Cilantro
Best grown in cooler weather, cilantro produces flavorful leaves and coriander seeds. Frequent harvesting prevents bolting. It's ideal for salsas, guacamole, and Asian-inspired dishes
Chives
These hardy perennials offer a mild onion flavor. They grow well in pots or gardens and produce beautiful purple flowers. Use them in salads, omelets, or as a garnish
Rosemary
This fragrant herb prefers sunny conditions and sandy soil. Its pine-like flavor enhances roasted dishes, bread, and infused oils. Prune regularly to encourage healthy growth
Parsley
This nutrient-rich herb grows well in cool conditions. Flat-leaf and curly varieties offer different flavors. Harvest regularly for garnishes, salads, or to enhance sauces and soups.
Mint
Mint is a vigorous grower that prefers partial shade. Keep it in a pot to prevent spreading. It's ideal for refreshing drinks, teas, or adding a zing to desserts and savory dishes