Basil to Mint: 7 herbs you can grow in your garden this Spring; Check full list HERE

Read Full Gallery

Spring is the perfect time to start growing fresh herbs at home. Whether for cooking, teas, or natural remedies, these seven herbs are easy to grow and offer amazing benefits

Spring is here! It's the best time for planting fresh herbs in your garden or kitchen garden. Check list here

Basil A staple in Italian dishes, basil thrives in warm weather with plenty of sunlight. Regular pruning encourages bushier growth, and it's perfect for making fresh pesto or adding to salads

Thyme A drought-tolerant herb that thrives in well-drained soil. Its earthy flavor pairs well with roasted meats, vegetables, and stews. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor gardens

Cilantro Best grown in cooler weather, cilantro produces flavorful leaves and coriander seeds. Frequent harvesting prevents bolting. It's ideal for salsas, guacamole, and Asian-inspired dishes

Chives These hardy perennials offer a mild onion flavor. They grow well in pots or gardens and produce beautiful purple flowers. Use them in salads, omelets, or as a garnish

Rosemary This fragrant herb prefers sunny conditions and sandy soil. Its pine-like flavor enhances roasted dishes, bread, and infused oils. Prune regularly to encourage healthy growth

Parsley This nutrient-rich herb grows well in cool conditions. Flat-leaf and curly varieties offer different flavors. Harvest regularly for garnishes, salads, or to enhance sauces and soups.

Mint Mint is a vigorous grower that prefers partial shade. Keep it in a pot to prevent spreading. It's ideal for refreshing drinks, teas, or adding a zing to desserts and savory dishes

Latest Videos