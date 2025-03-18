Lifestyle
8 ways to care for indoor croton plants.
Place your crotons in a spot with bright, indirect sunlight. Avoid harsh direct sunlight as it can scorch their leaves, but too little light may cause their colors to fade.
Water your crotons when the top inch of soil feels dry. Make sure that the pot has proper drainage to prevent waterlogging to avoid rotten roots.
Crotons survive in high-humidity environments. Use a humidifier or place a tray of water near the plant to maintain adequate moisture around it.
Choose a soil mix that promotes drainage and aeration in balance. A potting mix for tropical plants works well for crotons, preventing excess moisture retention.
Keep your crotons in a room with stable temperatures, ideally between 60-85°F (15-29°C). Avoid placing them near drafts or heaters, as it can damage the plant.
Feed your crotons with a balanced liquid fertilizer once a month during the growing season. This helps them stay healthy and vibrant with essential nutrients to grow.
Regularly remove yellowing or damaged leaves to promote new growth. Light pruning also helps maintain the plant's shape and health.
Change your crotons pot whenever they outgrow their container, usually every 2-3 years. Choose a slightly larger pot to give the roots room to expand.
