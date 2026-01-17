Want Soft, Fluffy Chapatis All Day? Try These Simple Kitchen Tricks
How to make soft chapatis: Follow these 8 simple tips, and you'll see your chapatis stay super soft, even until tomorrow. Plus, they'll feel like they just came off the pan.
Follow these simple tips
Chapatis are a breakfast staple, but they often get hard by lunchtime. If you're tired of cardboard-like chapatis, follow these simple tips to keep them fresh and soft all day.
Knead dough with lukewarm water
Instead of cold water, use lukewarm water to knead the dough. This makes the dough more flexible and results in softer chapatis.
Don't forget to mix ghee/oil in the dough.
Add 1-2 teaspoons of oil or ghee while kneading the dough. This stops the chapatis from drying out and makes them extra soft.
To make it soft when lumpy
Knead the dough thoroughly for at least 8-10 minutes. This makes it smooth and easy to roll into your desired shape.
Make it after half an hour
Cover the kneaded dough with a damp cloth and let it sit for 20-30 minutes. This is a crucial step.
Now let's see how to cook chapati..
Softness depends on cooking too. Always cook chapatis on medium heat. High heat makes them hard, while medium heat helps them puff up and stay soft.
