Paratha to Naan: 7 popular Indian Chapati varieties

Discover India's bread variety: Paratha's layers, Naan's tandoor bake, Poori's puff, Roomali Roti's finesse, Puran Poli's sweetness etc
Leavened bread, it is soft, slightly chewy, and typically baked in a tandoor. The result is a delightful combination of smoky, charred, and pillowy textures
Indian flatbread made by kneading whole wheat dough, layered with ghee, and cooked until golden and crispy. Often stuffed with potatoes, paneer, or served plain as a side
Deep-fried Indian bread crafted from unleavened wheat dough. It puffs up gloriously during cooking, becoming airy inside and golden outside
It is a thin, soft Indian flatbread stretched expertly by hand and cooked on an inverted hot dome is translated as a handkerchief bread
A traditional Indian sweet flatbread made from chana dal (split chickpea) and jaggery filling, encased in a thin wheat dough
A deep-fried Indian bread made from fermented dough of white flour, yogurt, and a hint of semolina. It turns into a fluffy, slightly crispy delight when fried
type of Indian flatbread made from whole wheat dough, cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). It's soft, slightly charred, and carries a distinct smoky flavour