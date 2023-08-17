Lifestyle

Paratha to Naan: 7 popular Indian Chapati varieties

Discover India's bread variety: Paratha's layers, Naan's tandoor bake, Poori's puff, Roomali Roti's finesse, Puran Poli's sweetness etc

Image credits: Getty

Naan

Leavened bread, it is soft, slightly chewy, and typically baked in a tandoor. The result is a delightful combination of smoky, charred, and pillowy textures

Image credits: Getty

Paratha

Indian flatbread made by kneading whole wheat dough, layered with ghee, and cooked until golden and crispy. Often stuffed with potatoes, paneer, or served plain as a side

Image credits: Getty

Poori

Deep-fried Indian bread crafted from unleavened wheat dough. It puffs up gloriously during cooking, becoming airy inside and golden outside

Image credits: Getty

Roomali Roti

It is a thin, soft Indian flatbread stretched expertly by hand and cooked on an inverted hot dome is translated as a handkerchief bread

Image credits: Getty

Puran Poli

A traditional Indian sweet flatbread made from chana dal (split chickpea) and jaggery filling, encased in a thin wheat dough

Image credits: Getty

Bhatura

A deep-fried Indian bread made from fermented dough of white flour, yogurt, and a hint of semolina. It turns into a fluffy, slightly crispy delight when fried

Image credits: Getty

Tandoori roti

type of Indian flatbread made from whole wheat dough, cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). It's soft, slightly charred, and carries a distinct smoky flavour

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One