Makar Sankranti 2026: Special Rituals Married Women Follow for Family Happiness
Makar Sankranti 2026 holds special importance for married women, as traditional rituals are believed to bring family happiness and prosperity. From bathing with sesame seeds to donating and offering khichdi, the customs focus on positivity and care.
Makar Sankranti 2026 brings hope, faith and family well-being
Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals in India, especially for married women. The festival is believed to bring good fortune, family happiness, and long life for husbands. In 2026, Makar Sankranti will once again be marked with devotion, charity, and age-old customs passed down through generations.
This festival is linked to the movement of the Sun into the northern direction, known as Uttarayan. It is seen as a sign of new energy, positivity, and growth. For women, the day holds special meaning as many rituals are performed for the safety, success, and happiness of the family.
Why Makar Sankranti is important for married women
According to tradition, the prayers and rituals performed by married women on Makar Sankranti are believed to bless their husbands with long life and bring progress to their children. The day is also seen as a chance to strengthen family bonds and invite peace and prosperity into the home.
Many women observe these customs with faith rather than fear, seeing them as a way to express gratitude and hope for a better future.
What married women do on Makar Sankranti
Bath with sesame seeds
On this day, married women are advised to take a holy bath early in the morning. Black sesame seeds and a few drops of Ganga water are added to the bathing water. This bath is believed to remove negative energy and bring purity to the mind and body.
Turmeric and vermilion tradition
In many regions, women celebrate a turmeric and vermilion gathering. Married women apply turmeric and vermilion to each other and wish for lifelong happiness and good fortune. This tradition symbolises unity, respect, and shared prayers.
Wearing auspicious clothes
Women usually wear full traditional dress on Makar Sankranti. New clothes or yellow and red colours are considered especially auspicious. These colours are linked to positivity, warmth, and good luck.
Donation of marital items
Charity plays an important role on this day. Married women donate items linked to married life such as bangles, bindis, vermilion, mehendi, and combs. These are given to other married women or to priests as a sign of goodwill.
Special steps for family happiness and prosperity
Donation of 14 items
The number 14 holds special value on Makar Sankranti. Donating 14 items related to marriage is believed to bless women with unbroken good fortune and family peace.
Offering khichdi to God
Khichdi made from rice and black urad dal is prepared at home and offered to God. The family then eats the food together, which is believed to bring harmony and calm into the household.
Donation of black sesame seeds
Donating black sesame seeds and jaggery sweets is believed to reduce negative effects and support good health in the family.
Important things to avoid on this day
Women are advised to stay calm and avoid arguments or anger. Guests should not be sent away without food or respect. At sunrise, water should be offered to the Sun while chanting “Om Suryaya Namah” for positive energy.
Makar Sankranti 2026 reminds people that simple actions done with faith can bring peace and togetherness. The customs followed by married women focus on care, charity, and family unity, making the festival meaningful even in modern times.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Rituals, customs and their meanings may vary by region and belief. Readers are advised to consult a qualified expert or religious scholar for guidance on specific rituals and their significance.
