Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals in India, especially for married women. The festival is believed to bring good fortune, family happiness, and long life for husbands. In 2026, Makar Sankranti will once again be marked with devotion, charity, and age-old customs passed down through generations.

This festival is linked to the movement of the Sun into the northern direction, known as Uttarayan. It is seen as a sign of new energy, positivity, and growth. For women, the day holds special meaning as many rituals are performed for the safety, success, and happiness of the family.