Makar Sankranti 2026: Date and auspicious time for the HOLY bath
Find out when Makar Sankranti 2026 will be celebrated, a festival of sun worship and gratitude to nature. On this day, bathing in holy rivers, charity, and eating sesame-jaggery hold special significance.
This festival is a worship of nature
Makar Sankranti 2026: A nationwide festival of sun worship. Traditions include holy baths, charity, and eating sesame-jaggery. It's a day to thank nature and is celebrated uniquely in each state.
When is Makar Sankranti?
In North India, it's Makar Sankranti; in Gujarat, Uttarayan; in Tamil Nadu, Pongal; and in Assam, Magh Bihu. Despite different names, it's about sun worship and charity.
Auspicious time for bathing and charity on Makar Sankranti
In 2026, Makar Sankranti is on Jan 14. The best time for a holy bath is 4:51 AM to 5:44 AM. The day's auspicious period starts at 3:13 PM, with the Mahapunya Kaal lasting until 4:58 PM.
This day marks the start of Uttarayan
Bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga on Makar Sankranti is vital. It marks the start of Uttarayan, the sun's northward journey, a time for spiritual growth and quick results from worship.
Makar Sankranti means celebrating the new harvest
Death during Uttarayan is said to grant salvation. The festival also celebrates the new harvest. Farmers thank the sun, and charity is key. Donate sesame, jaggery, and grains to the needy.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.