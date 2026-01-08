- Home
- Astrology
- Makar Sankranti 2026 Horoscope: Sun Enters Capricorn, Financial Warning for These Signs
Makar Sankranti 2026 Horoscope: Sun Enters Capricorn, Financial Warning for These Signs
Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn in 2026. This major planetary shift will impact all zodiac signs, with expenses likely to rise for five signs. Stay alert.
Makar Sankranti
In astrology, planets transit between signs. The Sun moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn on Jan 14, known as Makar Sankranti. This transit affects all 12 signs.
Sagittarius
According to astrology, Makar Sankranti might be challenging for Sagittarius natives. They may face family disputes and financial losses.
Gemini
From January 14, 2026, Gemini natives should be careful. The Sun's entry into Capricorn will bring more problems for Gemini. Health issues may arise, increasing expenses.
Cancer
The Sun's entry into Capricorn will negatively impact the lives of Cancer natives. They might have arguments with family or colleagues and could face business losses and stress.
Aquarius
The Sun's entry into Capricorn will bring problems into the lives of Aquarius natives. They may face unnecessary expenses, business losses, and disagreements with their partner.
Scorpio
Makar Sankranti brings difficulties for Scorpios. The Sun's transit into Capricorn can negatively impact their career, causing work obstacles and marital issues.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.