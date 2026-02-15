Maha Shivratri 206: When To Offer Water To Lord Shiva; Know Jal Abhishek Timings
Mahashivratri 2026 Auspicious Timings: This year, the festival of Mahashivratri is being celebrated on Sunday, February 15. Offering water to Shivling on this day holds special significance. If water is offered to Shivling during the auspicious time
When to offer water to the Shivling on Mahashivratri?
Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Phalgun's Krishna Paksha, this year on Feb 15. Shiva first appeared as a Jyotirlinga on this day, making Shivling worship vital.
Mahashivratri 2026 Jalabhishek Auspicious Timings
Day Timings: 09:52-11:16 AM, 12:18-01:03 PM, 02:05-03:29 PM, 06:18-07:54 PM. Night Prahar Timings: 1st: 06:11-09:23 PM, 2nd: 09:23 PM-12:35 AM, 3rd: 12:35-03:47 AM, 4th: 03:47-06:59 AM.
Why is water offered to the Shivling?
Mahadev is pleased by a simple offering of water. It's believed that after drinking poison from the Samudra Manthan, his body became hot. Gods poured water to cool him down.
Rules for offering water to the Shivling
1. Use pure, fresh water. 2. Don't let offered water touch your feet. 3. Offer water after bathing. 4. Face north. 5. Use a copper, brass, or silver vessel.
