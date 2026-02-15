- Home
- Entertainment
- Maha Shivratri 2026: 5 Most Expensive Actors Who Portrayed Lord Shiva's Character on Film/TV
Maha Shivratri 2026: 5 Most Expensive Actors Who Portrayed Lord Shiva's Character on Film/TV
Playing the role of Lord Shiva in TV and films has always been special. But did you know that some actors who played this character also charged a hefty fee? On Mahashivratri, here are the 5 most expensive actors who played the role of Mahadev
5. Tarun Khanna
TV Shows/Films: 'Veer Hanuman', 'Akhanda 2' & more.
Tarun Khanna played Lord Shiva in many shows. His fee isn't public, but reports say he gets ₹25,000 per TV episode.
4. Saurabh Raj Jain
TV Show: Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai
The TV show 'Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai' aired from 2017 to 2018. Saurabh Raj Jain played Lord Shiva. Reports say his fee was ₹70,000-90,000 per episode.
3. Arun Govil
Film: Shiv Mahima
Arun Govil, famous as Lord Ram in 'Ramayan', played Mahadev in the 1992 film 'Shiv Mahima'. While details are scarce, it's claimed he was paid a huge amount for the role.
2. Mohit Raina
TV Show: Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev
Mohit Raina became hugely popular as Lord Shiva in this show (2012-14). He reportedly earned ₹1-1.5 lakh per episode, making over ₹8.2 crore in total.
1. Akshay Kumar
Films: OMG 2, Kannappa
For 'OMG 2', Akshay Kumar reportedly earned ₹35-40 crore for a 15-17 day shoot. For 'Kannappa', he allegedly charged ₹10 crore for just 5 days of work.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.