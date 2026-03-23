LPG Cylinder Rules: No more 14kg gas cylinders? Booking gap now 30 days
Rising gas prices and import issues may lead companies to replace 14kg LPG cylinders with 10kg or 7kg ones. This potential change is causing concern for customers and distributors, as it could also impact operations at bottling plants.
15
Image Credit : Getty
LPG Cylinder Rules: No more 14kg gas cylinders? Booking gap now 30 days
Gas prices are rising sharply in the market. Because of this, reports suggest that gas companies might stop filling the full 14kg and instead offer only 10kg or 7kg of gas.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
The quantity of LPG imported
India imports about 60% of its LPG. A huge 90% of this supply comes from Gulf countries. Currently, six of India's large gas tankers are stuck, which is why the cylinder weight might be reduced.
35
Image Credit : X
How many kilograms of gas will be supplied?
The new proposal is to introduce 10kg or 7kg cylinders. New stickers showing the revised weight are being prepared. Also, the government will enforce a 30-day gap between two cylinder bookings.
45
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Rising Concerns Among the Public
This means we might not get the standard 14kg gas cylinder for our homes anymore. Instead, we will have to choose between two new options: a 10kg or a 7kg cylinder.
55
Image Credit : X
Will It Need to Be Reset?
LPG suppliers say that if the cylinder weight changes, they will have to make major adjustments in their bottling plants. Distributors are also worried about how customers will react to getting less gas.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos