This jhumki design comes in a wire-style (taar) setting and features stone work. It is more comfortable than regular screw-back jhumkis.
If you want something different from gold tones, you can try this antique-style jhumki. Its beaded danglers and intricate detailing make it very beautiful and elegant.
This jhumki, paired with peacock-style tops, stands out for its unique and stylish design. The peacock tops with a small jhumki look very beautiful and elegant.
This pink kundan-work jhumki is inspired by South Indian style. It pairs beautifully with daily wear as well as sarees and suits.
This mini jhumki with floral tops has a very beautiful design and stands out from regular styles. The kundan stone work further enhances its beauty and elegance.
This jhumki design, paired with lotus tops, features stone work and ghungroo detailing. It is a perfect choice for those who prefer a minimal and sober look.
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