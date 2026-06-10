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Jhumki Designs: 6 trendy pieces for your daily wear look

Here are some fancy jhumki earring designs. Check out these 6 trendy pieces that are perfect for daily wear.
lifestyle Jun 10 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:chat gpt and others
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Wire Style Mini Jhumki

This jhumki design comes in a wire-style (taar) setting and features stone work. It is more comfortable than regular screw-back jhumkis.

Image credits: Amanath
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Antique Mini Jhumki

If you want something different from gold tones, you can try this antique-style jhumki. Its beaded danglers and intricate detailing make it very beautiful and elegant.

Image credits: Silvervows
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Peacock Style Jhumki

This jhumki, paired with peacock-style tops, stands out for its unique and stylish design. The peacock tops with a small jhumki look very beautiful and elegant.

Image credits: Parampariya | Silver Jewellery
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Kundan Work Jhumki

This pink kundan-work jhumki is inspired by South Indian style. It pairs beautifully with daily wear as well as sarees and suits.

Image credits: Parampariya | Silver Jewellery
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Floral Jhumki

This mini jhumki with floral tops has a very beautiful design and stands out from regular styles. The kundan stone work further enhances its beauty and elegance.

Image credits: Parampariya | Silver Jewellery
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Lotus Jhumki

This jhumki design, paired with lotus tops, features stone work and ghungroo detailing. It is a perfect choice for those who prefer a minimal and sober look.

Image credits: etsy

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