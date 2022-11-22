Lose weight without dieting or workout, find out how here

Following regimented diet plans can take time to follow for long periods. Finding proper time to exercise can also be challenging. Is it possible to lose weight without doing them? Read on to find out how.



Image: Getty Images

A sedentary lifestyle, coupled with poor eating habits, has become a rising concern for individuals across the globe. To get back in shape, one has to follow a healthy and balanced diet and exercise regularly, which can include hitting the gym, practising yoga or indulging in any form of strenuous physical activity. However, excessive exercise can turn out to be harmful to older adults sometimes. It is often said that weight loss is 80 per cent diet and 20 per cent exercise. As surprising as it may sound, one can manage to shed some kilos by making some changes in their diet. So, check out these easy yet effective ways to lose weight without following a strict diet or workout routine.

Image: Getty Images

Stay Away From Maida: To lose weight, one should avoid maida (refined flour), white bread, pasta, and other refined carbs. Instead of maida, one can use flour that contains bran. This, in turn, will help you in your weight-loss journey. ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

Image: Getty Images

Drink Hot Water: Always remember to drink plenty of water because water helps flush out toxins from the body. Unlike normal-temperature water, drinking hot water can cut off more fats from the body. Drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning can help increase your metabolism, thus aiding in healthy weight loss.

Image: Getty Images

Avoid Sweets: It is always advisable to avoid sugar during your weight-loss journey. Consuming sugar leads to metabolic diseases and directly affects your body weight. So, to lose weight, keep a tab on your sugar intake. You can replace sugar with jaggery or honey if you have a sweet tooth.

Image: Getty Images

Have Green tea: Green tea is specially prescribed for losing weight. So, drink two cups of green tea regularly if you want to shed those extra kilos. It not only boosts your metabolism but also aids in detoxification.

Image: Getty Images