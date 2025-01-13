Lohri 2025: 10 Wishes, images, quotes, and greetings to share on WhatsApp/Facebook

Lohri is a festival of warmth, light, and togetherness. Celebrate this harvest season with joy, gratitude, and heartfelt wishes, sharing success, happiness, and new beginnings.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 6:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Lohri, a vibrant festival celebrated in northern India, marks the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season. As 2025 approaches, it's the perfect opportunity to share festive cheer with your loved ones. Whether it's through WhatsApp or Facebook, sending heartfelt wishes and greetings can spread warmth and joy. Here are 10 thoughtful Lohri messages, quotes, and ideas for images that will brighten the festival for everyone.
 

article_image2

Happy Lohri Wishes

"Happy Lohri! May the warmth of the Lohri fire bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Have a joyful and blessed festival!"

"Lohri Cheers! May this Lohri bring new hopes and opportunities into your life. Celebrate with joy and happiness! 🌾🔥"

"On this auspicious festival of Lohri, may your life be filled with abundance, love, and success. Enjoy the warmth of togetherness!"

"This Lohri, may the harvest of your hard work bring success in every area of your life. Wishing you a joyous and blessed festival!"

"May the sweetness of til and jaggery bring sweetness to your life this year. Have a wonderful and blessed Lohri celebration!"
 

article_image3

"Let the festival of Lohri light up your life with endless joy and love. May this season bring peace and fulfillment to your home!"

"As the fire of Lohri burns bright, may it bring warmth, happiness, and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Lohri!"

"On This Lohri, let's celebrate togetherness! May the sweet smell of sugarcane and the warmth of Lohri make your year brighter and happier!"

"May the fire of Lohri burn away all your worries and bring good health, prosperity, and happiness to your life!"

article_image4

Quotes

"Lohri is the festival of warmth, light, and togetherness, where the fire of happiness burns bright."

"The harvest season is a reminder of life’s blessings and new beginnings. Let’s celebrate with joy and gratitude."

"May the fire of Lohri burn away all your worries and bring success and happiness to your life."

May the warmth of the Lohri fire light up your life with new hopes, dreams, and endless joy."

"This Lohri, let’s embrace the spirit of togetherness and celebrate the abundance of life, love, and happiness."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science shk

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025 begins: Decoding the staggering numbers behind largest gathering of humanity on Earth snt

Maha Kumbh 2025 begins: Decoding the staggering numbers behind largest gathering of humanity on Earth

Why sweet potatoes are winter superfood for your health- 7 Benefits NTI

Why sweet potatoes are winter superfood for your health- 7 Benefits

Maha Kumbh 2025: World's largest gathering of humans kicks off with 'Shani Snan' on Paush Purnima snt

Maha Kumbh 2025: World's largest gathering of humans kicks off with 'Shani Snan' on Paush Purnima

Raveena Tandon's Mumbai sea-facing bungalow- Photos Inside NTI

Raveena Tandon's Mumbai sea-facing bungalow- Photos Inside

Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu to see heavy RAINFALL on Pongal? Met office issues forecast ATG

Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu to see heavy RAINFALL on Pongal? Met office issues forecast

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon