Lohri 2025: 10 Wishes, images, quotes, and greetings to share on WhatsApp/Facebook

Lohri is a festival of warmth, light, and togetherness. Celebrate this harvest season with joy, gratitude, and heartfelt wishes, sharing success, happiness, and new beginnings.

Lohri, a vibrant festival celebrated in northern India, marks the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season. As 2025 approaches, it's the perfect opportunity to share festive cheer with your loved ones. Whether it's through WhatsApp or Facebook, sending heartfelt wishes and greetings can spread warmth and joy. Here are 10 thoughtful Lohri messages, quotes, and ideas for images that will brighten the festival for everyone.

Happy Lohri Wishes

"Happy Lohri! May the warmth of the Lohri fire bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Have a joyful and blessed festival!"

"Lohri Cheers! May this Lohri bring new hopes and opportunities into your life. Celebrate with joy and happiness! 🌾🔥"

"On this auspicious festival of Lohri, may your life be filled with abundance, love, and success. Enjoy the warmth of togetherness!"

"This Lohri, may the harvest of your hard work bring success in every area of your life. Wishing you a joyous and blessed festival!"

"May the sweetness of til and jaggery bring sweetness to your life this year. Have a wonderful and blessed Lohri celebration!"

