Visitors will first spot Lord Ganesha writing the Mahabharata right at the pandal entrance. The exhibition wraps up with Yudhishthira heading to Hastinapur after the war. A staircase to heaven stands right next to this scene.

This display will definitely bring back old TV memories for people who grew up watching the Mahabharata. The organizers also want to introduce this epic to the younger crowd. The Goddess Durga idol looks very different here and stands as a symbol of peace.