Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals are blending art with social messages. The BC Block's 'Jiyon Kathi' pandal, lauded by a minister, promotes preserving greenery and reusing waste, showcasing a sustainable approach to the festive season.

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata combine artistic creativity and social awareness during the festivities to highlight a whole host of issues. The BC Block Residents’ Association’s Golden Jubilee Durga Puja Pandal has the theme, ‘Jiyon Kathi’, which highlights the need to preserve greenery and encourage environmentally responsible practices.

Minister Applauds Sustainable Approach

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee appreciated the craftsmanship and sustainable approach behind the pandal. He emphasised the importance of reusing materials instead of discarding them. He said, “There is a lesson here for society: nothing should be discarded. Even materials that might otherwise be considered useless, such as plywood, have been put to excellent use. It reminds us to pause and consider whether an item can be repurposed before throwing it away.”

The minister also praised the artisans’ dedication and the distinctive idol of Goddess Durga, noting the personal touch reflected in the creative work. He encouraged people to reconsider their everyday habits and explore ways to reuse materials, thereby reducing waste.

The 'Jiyon Kathi' Message

Samrat Paul, Joint Secretary of the BC Block Residents’ Association, explained the message behind the theme ‘Jiyon Kathi’, which focuses on protecting greenery and addressing environmental degradation. “Our theme is ‘Jiyon Kathi.’ It signifies the need to preserve greenery; we ourselves are responsible for the high levels of pollution we see today,” Paul said, highlighting the responsibility of individuals and communities to safeguard the environment.

Mythological Themes Also Prevail

Meanwhile, the EC Block Residents’ Association in Salt Lake marked its golden jubilee with a Durga Puja pandal inspired by the Mahabharata, bringing a mythological theme to the celebrations.

Together, these celebrations reflect Kolkata’s tradition of using Durga Puja as a platform for artistic expression and social awareness. By combining cultural heritage with messages about environmental protection, waste reduction and sustainability, the organisers seek to encourage visitors to reflect on their responsibility towards nature while participating in one of Bengal’s most significant festivals.